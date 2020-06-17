Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.07 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 312,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,630,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 276,523 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 47,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

