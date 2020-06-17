483,162 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 483,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.24.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.