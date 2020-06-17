Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 263,390 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

NYSE:KIM opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

