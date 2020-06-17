Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.81 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

