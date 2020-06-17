Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Hubbell worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hubbell by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $125.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.