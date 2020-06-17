Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $22.31 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,855 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $332.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

