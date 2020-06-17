Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,328 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $22,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

MTB stock opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.64. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

