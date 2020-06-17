MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 7,648 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,392,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76.

