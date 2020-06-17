Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,872 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $24,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 27.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 283,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after buying an additional 119,743 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $32,105,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Atlassian by 63.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 270.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.51 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.29, a PEG ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.31 and a 200 day moving average of $145.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.06.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

