M&T Bank Corp Sells 306 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,776,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,800 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $35,104,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after acquiring an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $101,071,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of DPZ opened at $374.86 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

