Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

