Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,625,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NMI by 774.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 792,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 701,849 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in NMI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 568,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $5,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

