Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,836,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.62.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

