Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 274 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEX were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in WEX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,587,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in WEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

Shares of WEX opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $170.04. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

