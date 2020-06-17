Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Catalent worth $20,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,479,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Catalent by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,937,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,675,000 after buying an additional 579,005 shares during the period.

Catalent stock opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

