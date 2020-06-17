US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,279,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after buying an additional 546,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $12,699,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,600,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 241,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

WSFS opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

