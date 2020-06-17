AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 477.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.88. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.