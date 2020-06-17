MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

LHCG stock opened at $159.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $170.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.82.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

