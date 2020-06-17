Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 150,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of EEFT opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day moving average is $122.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

