Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $871,210.89. Insiders have sold a total of 12,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.07.

WTS stock opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

