Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 965 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Energizer news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.