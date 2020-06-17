United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4,710.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $883.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

