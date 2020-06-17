AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 37,112 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,112 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy P. Davidson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of FHN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.56. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.