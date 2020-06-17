Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 231,401 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 4,628.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,401 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Qudian worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. Qudian Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $486.16 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). Qudian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qudian Inc – will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qudian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

