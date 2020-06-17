APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases Shares of 324,300 Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.26% of Hope Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 884,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,416,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after buying an additional 555,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,402,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $505,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,506 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.69. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

