APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 304,641 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304,641 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $6,183,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

