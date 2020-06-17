APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 50,205 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,205 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Perspecta worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

