Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $4.05, approximately 2,930,675 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,245,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Specifically, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden purchased 8,160 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $29,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $77,138. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,042,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 142,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 4,044,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 652,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

