Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,362 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flex by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after buying an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flex by 2,847.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,974,000 after buying an additional 6,581,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flex by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 2,760,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Flex by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,902 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $114,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $52,908.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,738. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Cfra reduced their price objective on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.