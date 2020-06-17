BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

