Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 128,036 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,036 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,270,000 after acquiring an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

