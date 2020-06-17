Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,190.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

LM opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

