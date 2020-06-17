Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.