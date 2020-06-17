Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,190 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $78,082,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 231,550 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

