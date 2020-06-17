Thomas White International Ltd. Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thomas White International Ltd. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,926 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.