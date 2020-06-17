Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) PT Raised to $48.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,395 shares of company stock worth $1,774,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

