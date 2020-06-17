Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.52. The company has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

