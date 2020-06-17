Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

