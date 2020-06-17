Cowen Raises CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Price Target to $2.20

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an outperformer rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $565.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $550.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 522,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

