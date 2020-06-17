Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

