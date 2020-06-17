Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bitauto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bitauto has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information services provider reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($8.37). Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bitauto will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 46.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 2,781.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

