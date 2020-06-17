Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

