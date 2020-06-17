Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.04.
NYSE AZRE opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.80.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
