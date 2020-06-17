Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.48.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.74. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 792.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.