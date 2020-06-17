Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ACLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $868.23 million, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $798,009.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

