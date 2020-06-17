Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE SRI opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after buying an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 185.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,625,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter worth approximately $12,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

