Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.61. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,245 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 127,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

