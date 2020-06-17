Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Spire were worth $27,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 66.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

