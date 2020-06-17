First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $28,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.20% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

