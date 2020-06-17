Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 13,226 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $29,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

